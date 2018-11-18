Iranian orthodontist: 70% of people suffer from TMD

By Sadeq Dehqan

Nearly 70 percent of people suffer from a kind of temporomandibular disorder (TMD) which can be treated only by an orthodontist, said a member of the Iranian Association of Orthodontists (IAO).

Kazem Dalaei told Iran Daily that 30 percent of dental and temporomandibular disorders are not serious and can be treated by general dentists, adding, but 70 percent of these abnormalities are severe and sometimes require surgical treatment by orthodontists.

Whether a treatment is needed and the type and complexity level of the treatment to be administered are decided on based on the The Index of Orthodontic Treatment Need (IOTN), Dalaei added.

He noted that dental irregularities can be a result of malocclusion of teeth, displaced jawbones as well as the inappropriate position of soft tissues like lips, chin and nose.

“Therefore, a series of evolutionary problems in mandible and soft tissues can cause TMD.”

Commenting on the shape of the jaw, the orthodontist said mandibular deformation can cause problems in pronunciation of letters and words.

It also blocks proper breathing in the person, he added.

“In some people, the upper jaw fails to be wide enough, thus, making them breathe through their mouth, which, per se, exacerbates jaw narrowness, reducing the space between the teeth and trapping back the lower jaw in a posterior position. This issue deforms the person’s face and will make the teeth irregular.”

He suggested that it is necessary to examine jaw position during childhood, adding the inappropriate shape of jaw can be treated nonsurgically in childhood, before puberty, between ages 8 and 14.

“However, it requires surgery in adulthood.”

The IAO member said if children or adults have problems with chewing, breathing, talking or swallowing, they should consult with an orthodontist.

H added 12-year-olds are used as samples for measuring the decay-missing-filled (DMF) index.

“Although this indicator has, to some extent, improved in recent years, Iranians still fail to we still do not see a favorable situation in Iranians’ oral health.

“DMF index has raised from 2 to 2.2 in 12-year-olds, meaning a 12 year old person has 2 filled, decayed or missing teeth. The index is higher in adults. Therefore, we must improve oral health of the people.”

If insurance companies consider the psychological aspects of beauty, they can cover orthodontic services, Dalaei suggested.