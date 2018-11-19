Iran's 'Real Love' receives award in Azerbaijan

Iran's short documentary 'Real Love', directed by Iman Behrouzi, won the best documentary award at the Ninth START International Festival of Short Films in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

A total of 100 films from 30 countries participated in the event, out of which seven were from Iran.

Iranian screenwriter and director Cambuzia Partovi was among the five members of the panel of jury at the event which hosted only the works of directors under the age of 35.

Partovi was accompanied by on the jury Ayaz Salayev (Azerbaijan), Gulbara Tolomushova (Kyrgyzstan), Tobias Büchner (Germany) and Zahra Badalbeyli (Azerbaijan).

Renowned Iranian director Jafar Panahi's Cannes winner '3 Faces' hit the silver screen at the festival.

The five Iranian short films: 'Birth' directed by Siamak Eta, 'The Slaughter' by Rasoul Iranzad-Aqamirlou, 'Hole' (Hofreh) by Zahra Torkamanlou, 'How Far Is It from Here to the Sea??' by Afsaneh Pakrou and Saeedeh Pakrou, as well as 'Loss' by Ramin Farzaneh and Parisa Sedai-Azar took part in the gala.

In addition to 'True Love', Iranian documentary 'I am Esmat' by Leila Norouzi was also screened in the festival.

The festival director and film producer Fehruz Shamiyev noted that the project aimed to watch and discuss films, identify the best of them, familiarize local specialists with world practice and new trends in cinema.

The festival 'START' creates an opportunity to establish links between local directors and foreign colleagues.

The slogan of the festival this year is: "It is better to watch a hundred films than to hear about them a hundred times."

The ninth edition of the Azerbaijani film festival was held from November 14-17 to mark the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijan Republic's national cinema.

IRNA, ifilmtv.ir and azernews.az contributed to this story.