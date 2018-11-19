EU demands Saudi ‘clarity’ on Khashoggi

Trump wavers over top suspect

EMRAH GUREL/AP A woman holds a picture of Jamal Khashoggi during the funeral prayers in absentia for the journalist.

The EU told Saudi Arabia to “shed full clarity” on what it openly calls the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Still wavering is US President Donald Trump, whose ally Riyadh denies orders came from the top.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini publicly told Saudi Arabia late Saturday that it still needed to “shed full clarity” on the “horrendous crime” despite blame being placed on five suspects by Saudi prosecutors, dw.com reported.

Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, sparking global outrage against the kingdom and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh had offered numerous contradictory explanations for his disappearance, before saying Khashoggi was killed after “negotiations” to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Trump on Saturday said via the US State Department that reports that his government had reached a final conclusion were “inaccurate.”

Trump himself told reporters in Malibu he would be briefed “probably on Monday or Tuesday,” adding that Saudi Arabia was a “truly spectacular ally.”

“I’m president — I have to take a lot of things into consideration,” Trump said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that the killers of the Saudi journalist may have taken his dismembered body out of Turkey in luggage.

“One probability is that they left the country three to four hours after committing the murder. They may have taken out Khashoggi’s dismembered corpse inside luggage without facing problems due to their diplomatic immunity,” CNN Turk cited Akar speaking at a panel as part of an international conference in Halifax, Canada, Reuters reported.

Turkey has said a group of 15 individuals, including a two-man “clean-up team,” was involved and that Khashoggi’s body had been dismembered. Turkish officials have also called for an investigation into whether the body was dissolved in acid.

Saudi public prosecutor, Shalaan al-Shalaan, said on Thursday that Khashoggi’s body was dismembered, removed from the building and handed to an unidentified “local cooperator.”

More than a month after the murder, Turkey is trying to maintain pressure on Prince Mohammed, releasing a stream of evidence that undermined Riyadh’s early denials.

“Very premature” assessment

President Trump on Saturday called a CIA assessment blaming Prince Mohammed for the killing “very premature” and said he would receive a complete report on the case on Tuesday.

Turkey says it has recordings related to the killing which it shared with Western allies. One Turkish official told Reuters that officials who heard the recordings, which include Khashoggi’s killing and conversations leading up to the operation, were horrified but their countries had done nothing.

On Thursday, without naming them, Shalaan said the Saudi prosecutor had requested the death penalty for five individuals “charged with ordering and committing the crime, and for the appropriate sentences for the other indicted individuals.”

He said 11 of 21 suspects had been indicted and would be referred to court, while investigations of the remaining suspects would continue.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was not satisfied with Shalaan’s statement, pushing Riyadh to disclose the location of Khashoggi’s remains and calling for the suspects to be tried in Turkey.