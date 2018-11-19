British foreign secretary due in Tehran tomorrow

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is scheduled to arrive in Tehran tomorrow to hold talks with Iranian officials on his first visit to Iran after taking office.

He will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other top officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

On November 5, Iranian and British top diplomats held a telephone conversation, discussing bilateral ties and the JCPOA in the face of US withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of sanctions.

Hunt emphasized London’s commitment to the nuclear agreement and called for preparation and immediate implementation of a financial mechanism proposed by the European Union to facilitate economic cooperation with Tehran.

In a joint statement released on Nov. 2 and signed by EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, as well as foreign ministers of the three European signatories to the nuclear deal, including Hunt, the parties voiced commitment to working on the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas.

Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s long-serving health minister, was appointed Britain’s foreign secretary in July, following Boris Johnson’s resignation from the job after deep divisions over the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union.