0121 GMT November 19, 2018

News ID: 234457
Published: 0323 GMT November 18, 2018

Farhadi to hold filmmaking workshop in Tehran

Farhadi to hold filmmaking workshop in Tehran

Two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi will hold a filmmaking workshop in Tehran.

The workshop will be held at Bamdad International House Cinema and the applicants are called for an interview before attending the course, ISNA wrote.

Recently, Farhadi was at the Stockholm International Film Festival during which he accepted the Visionary Award (Bronze Horse) — the world's heaviest film prize that weighs 7.3kg.

He said the award was of great significance for him, because he received it in the hometown of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and Swedish playwright August Strindberg.

Farhadi won his first Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film with 'A Separation' in 2012. In 2017, his film 'The Salesman' received the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

In 2016, Farhadi won the award for best screenplay for 'The Salesman' at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. It also brought Shahab Hosseini the Palme d'Or for best actor.

Farhadi's latest film 'Everybody Knows', starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, premiered at this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

 

   
