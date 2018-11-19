Spanish festival picks Iran's 'Alphabet' as winner

Iranian animation 'Alphabet' won the Best Animation Award at the Eighth International Educative and Spiritual Film Festival in Spain.

Directed by Kianoush Abedi, 'Alphabet' took part in the competition section of the Spanish film event, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

The flick is a 3D animated production of Iran's Documentary and Experimental Film Center in late 2017.

The six-minute animated piece depicts the story of people who have forgotten the alphabet of living. They cannot see, hear, or speak, but the words are waiting for them eagerly.

International Educative and Spiritual Film Festival of Spain aims to broadcast artistic category movies with educational, spiritual and value messages.

The 2018 edition of the event was held on November 9-17, in Barcelona, Spain.