Syrian forces retake last Daesh hideout in south

Syrian forces retook control of the last southern hideout of Daesh terrorist group.

More than seven years into Syria's grinding war, multiple forces are battling to push the Daesh out of its remaining scraps of territory in the country, AFP reported.

On Saturday, Syrian forces retook the southern area of Tulul al-Safa as the terrorists pulled back into the desert after months of fighting, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian forces regained control of the volcanic plateau between the provinces of Damascus and Sweida "after Daesh terrorists withdrew from it and headed east into the Badia desert", observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The withdrawal likely came under a deal with the government forces after weeks of encirclement and air raids, he said.

In recent weeks, airstrikes on the Tulul al-Safa pocket had increased and hundreds of Syrian forces were sent as reinforcements, the report said.

State news agency SANA reported government forces had made "a great advance in Tulul al-Safa" and said they were combing the area for any remaining terrorists.

That victory has whittled down the terrorist group's territorial control to a single pocket in the east of the country, where it faces a separate assault by US-backed forces.

A Kurdish-Arab alliance supported by a US-led coalition has been fighting to expel Daesh from that far eastern patch near the Iraqi border since September.

The observatory said coalition airstrikes early Saturday on the village of Abu al-Husn in Deir Ez-zor Province killed 43 people, including 36 family members of Daesh terrorists.

A spokesman for the US-led coalition confirmed strikes in the area of Abu Husn, but said they targeted armed members of the terrorist group.

Turkey criticism

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late on Saturday the US support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia is a “big mistake”, adding that the issue had strained ties between the NATO allies, Reuters reported.

Turkey has been infuriated with Washington’s support for the YPG, which it views as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) waging a decades-long fight on Turkish soil.

US-Turkey ties have been strained over issues including US policy in Syria, the case of an American pastor in Turkey, and Turkey’s demands for the extradition of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for a 2016 failed coup.

Cavusoglu, who is in the United States on an official visit, said tensions between Ankara and Washington stemmed from US support for the YPG and the issue of Gulen, against whom he said the FBI had launched an investigation.

“Despite knowing and acknowledging that (the YPG) is the same organization (as the PKK), seeing this cooperation as necessary is really a big mistake,” Cavusoglu said, adding that he would discuss bilateral relations with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.