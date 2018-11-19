Committee to be set up in gov’t to confront sanctions

The Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board spokesman said plans are underway to establish a committee for confronting sanctions and addressing the people’s economic problems.

Behrouz Nemati said on Sunday, “At the meeting in Parliament, the head of the Parliamentary Research Center presented a detailed report on various topics such as the industry, mining and trade sectors and customs issues to MPs, while state officials presented their views on the report,” IRNA reported.

The spokesman confirmed that the Parliament’s committees are to review the report as well as to set up a committee in the government to deal with the sanctions and address the people’s livelihoods. specialized

Nemati added that the formation of the committee could be an effective role in dealing with the issue, given that the Americans are seeking to wage a psychological war by imposing sanctions on the country.

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced on November 5 the reimposition of the “toughest” sanctions ever against Iran’s banking and energy sectors with the aim of cutting off its oil sales and crucial exports. The bans had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The first round of the sanctions— which had been lifted under the accord — was reimposed in August.