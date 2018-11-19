Iran finishes fourth in world poomase meet

Sports Desk

Iran’s Ali Salmani snatched a gold medal at the 2018 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Chinese Taipei on Sunday as Iran finished fourth in the overall table.

Salmani overcame Ernesto Guzman of the Philippines 7.660-7.500 in the final to claim the top spot in the men’s 31-40 age class.

South Korean Kim Do-kyeong and Samuel Meilan Fernandez of Spain took the joint-bronze medals.

Salmani’s triumph marked Iran’s third gold of the world championships as the women’s trio of Atousa Farahmand, Seyyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini and Sona Razzaqi and the mixed pair of Hosseini and Akbar Forouzan had finished their campaign with a top-spot prize in the 31-40 category.

Also on the final day of the competitions, Yasin Zandi – representing Iran in the men’s 12-14 age category – settled for a bronze medal while the mixed duo of Zeinab Toghyani and Reza Nazari also finished third in the 15-17 age group.

A total of 11 medals – three golds, one silver and seven bronzes – gave Iran a fourth-place finish – following South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Mexico which claimed the top three podiums respectively.

The competitions were held at the University of Taipei Gymnasium on November 15-18.