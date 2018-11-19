Bana named Iran Greco-Roman head coach

Sports Desk

Mohammad Bana was appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team.

Starting his fourth spell as the national team head coach, Bana replaces Ali Ashkani after his 10-man team only managed to collect a bronze medal – through Mehdi Aliyari in the 97kg contests – in the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in late October.

Bana’s landmark achievement came at the 2012 London Olympics, where he helped the country to a third-place finish in the overall standings – comprising the men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and the women’s competitions – after Hamid Sourian, Omid Norouzi and Qasem Rezaei won three Greco-Roman golds.

He was last in charge of Iran at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil, only this time to see his team settle for two bronzes by Rezaei (98kg) and Saeed Abdevali in the 75kg competitions.