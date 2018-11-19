Doncic leads Mavericks over short-handed Warriors

Luka Doncic (C) of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, the US, on November 17, 2018. GLENN JAMES/GETTY IMAGES

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, including a short jumper that gave Dallas the lead for good, and the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 112-109 on Saturday night.

Golden State played without starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but led by eight in the second half before the Mavs rallied, The Associated Press reported.

Doncic hit a 10-footer in the lane with 1:10 left to put Dallas up 109-108, then sealed the game with two free throws with seven seconds remaining.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points, but only three in the fourth quarter on one-for-seven shooting. Klay Thompson added 22 for the two-time defending champion Warriors. Durant missed two shots and Thompson one in the final minute, all of which could have either tied the game or put Golden State ahead.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points for the Mavericks, who have won five-of-six. It was just the second time Dallas has beaten Golden State in their past 19 meetings, the other coming on December 30, 2015 — one of only nine games the Warriors lost that regular season.

Golden State has lost four-of-six and dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Without Curry (left groin strain) and Green (right toe sprain), the Warriors got valuable contributions from reserves Quinn Cook and Damion Lee, the latter playing on a two-way contract. Cook scored 15 points and Lee a season-high 13.

Lee had 11 first-half points, the same amount he had scored in 24 minutes of action all season prior to Saturday (Sunday, PHL time).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game he wouldn't hesitate to insert either of his two-way contract players "to give us some juice," and Lee entered late in the first quarter. His three with 1:42 left in the quarter marked the first points scored by a Warriors player other than Durant or Thompson.

Lee added eight more, including two triples, in a 22-11 second-quarter run that gave Golden State a 44-37 lead. The Warriors led 59-57 at halftime.