Pakistani PM stresses further development of ‘age-old’ Iran ties

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the country's officials to double efforts to further broaden relations and cooperation with Iran.

"Iran is a friendly and neighboring state and we have age-old relations with the country," Imran Khan said during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Fars News Agency reported.

"We want to expand ties with Iran," he underlined.

Senior leaders of Iran and Pakistan have vowed to enhance the values of trade exchanges between the two countries to the level of $5 billion.

A senior Pakistani trade official underlined in August that his country would not quit developing trade relations with Iran despite the US reimposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"Sanctions will have no impact on Iran's trade with other countries and cannot hamper its progress," President of Iran-Pakistan Federation of Culture and Trade Khawaja Habib-ul Rahman said.

Earlier this month, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced the reimposition of the “toughest” sanctions ever against Iran’s banking and energy sectors, with the aim of cutting off the country’s oil sales and crucial exports. The announcement came after Washington withdrew in May from the landmark Iran nuclear agreement.

Khawaja Habib-ul Rahman underlined that the reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic is an unjustified move, and said, "The economic situation of Iran is far better than the past and the new round of the US sanctions on Iran cannot hamper its progress."

In September, Imran Khan voiced his country's willingness to broaden mutual cooperation with Iran in different fields, saying that Islamabad was looking for the establishment of friendly relations with all neighbors.