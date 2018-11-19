Russia may switch to settlements in national currencies with Iran: Novak

Russia may launch settlements with Iran in national currencies in order to continue bilateral cooperation despite the US sanctions against Tehran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

"We do not recognize [the US sanctions against Iran], which were introduced unilaterally without the approval of the United Nations Security Council. We will continue seeking mechanisms for cooperation, and one of them is the settlements for supplied goods in national currencies," Novak said.

According to Novak, who also co-chairs the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, this step will enable Moscow to develop cooperation with Iran.

"This is not a new situation for us when sanctions are introduced against Iran. Until 2015, when they were lifted, we had cooperated with Iran and developed trade and economic cooperation," Novak underlined.

The first round of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7, targeting Iran's automotive sector and trade in gold and other metals. The second round of sanctions, including against the Iranian oil sector, came into force on November 5.

On November 2, Novak said his country will help Iran counter fresh US sanctions, adding Moscow will continue trading Tehran's crude in defiance of Washington.

"We believe we should look for mechanisms that would allow us to continue developing cooperation with our partners, with Iran," Novak told the Financial Times.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has warned Russia against any move that could help Iran evade the sanctions.

Novak further emphasized that Moscow has no concerns about the threat of US retaliation for handling Iranian crude.

Novak further added that Russia seeks to "continue developing" its trading of Iranian oil under an oil-for-goods scheme originally signed in 2014 between the two countries regardless of the US sanctions.

In early November, the Russian energy minister said the first Iranian oil supply to Russia under the oil-for-assets program has been completed and the two sides could extend the deal for five years when it runs out at the end of the year.

According to the arrangement, Russia would initially buy 100,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in exchange for Russian equipment and goods.

The deal allows for an increase in currently-traded volumes and Iran will be looking for additional buyers if some of its regular customers turn away when the sanctions take effect.