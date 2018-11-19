Iran's seven-month iron ore pellet production increased 35%

Iran's iron pellet production during March 21-October 22, witnessed a 36-percent growth year-on-year to reach 21.24 million tons, announced Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

In this period, outputs of two major Iranian mining and industrial companies, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company and MIDHCO, posted significant growths as the former produced more than seven million tons of the product, indicating a 15-percent rise year-on-year while the latter's output stood at 2.83 million tons, up 60 percent compared to the amount for the same period last year, IRNA reported.

To achieve the output capacity target stipulated in Iran's Vision 2025 for domestic steel industry, a balance is required to be struck among different links of the country's steel production chain including extraction of raw materials, production of iron ore concentrates, sponge iron and steel as well as palletizing.

After preparing the ground for meeting the domestic demand for iron ore concentrates, a main preoccupation of the sector was to increase it pelletizing capacity. Currently, Iran's iron ore pellet production capacity stands at 45 million tons per year.

Earlier, Mohammad Atabak, a member of Iran's Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture, described as a significant achievement the completion of two projects to produce 10 million tons of iron ore pellets per annum, in the year to mid-March 2018, saying they brought the country a step closer to meeting the output target set by the sector.

He said, as per the target set by the Vision 2025, "we are currently required to raise annual iron ore pellet production capacity to at least 75 million tons".

Thus, investment in this sector is a necessity, Atabak added.

He put the capacity of the projects currently underway at more than 30 million tons per year.