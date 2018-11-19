Chief: NDF supporting knowledge-based economic projects

The National Development Fund (NDF) will support domestic knowledge-based economic projects meeting the necessary requirements, said the head of the fund's board of directors.

To shore up knowledge-based projects, the fund has allocated credit resources and prepared the ground for supporting such ventures, added Morteza Shahidzadeh on Sunday, IRNA reported.

He described the NDF as the engine of the domestic economy, adding it has to play its role in the country's development while refraining from crossing redlines.

"The fund was established to empower the private sector and support its companies."

Shahidzadeh said the NDF was set up based on the policies determined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and enactments of the Iranian Parliament to provide sufficient resources for the next generation.

He added it should invest in lucrative domestic production and economic projects and use their revenues in funding new ones.

Shahidzadeh listed the NDF's redlines as the policies set by Ayatollah Khamenei and enactments of the Iranian Parliament as well as those of the fund's board of trustees.

"Supporting the new export projects are on the fund's agenda. [A total of] 16 projects, for instance, have been shored up by the fund. We will fund other [domestic] projects capable of exporting their end products and meet the preconditions of the Central Bank of Iran."

He added the fund has deposited $46.51 million in Iran's Bank of Industry and Mine for use by those investing in industrial projects.

Shahidzadeh said that in the year to March 2018, the NDF deposited $186.04 million in domestic banks to support agro crops exports.