India's first elephant hospital opens for business

Approaching an elephant, Suzi, carefully, a vet and his assistant draw some blood for routine tests at India's first hospital for the long-trunked mammals, which opened its doors in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (November 16), Presstv Reported.

