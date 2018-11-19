RSS
0119 GMT November 19, 2018

Published: 0428 GMT November 18, 2018

India's first elephant hospital opens for business

India's first elephant hospital opens for business

Approaching an elephant, Suzi, carefully, a vet and his assistant draw some blood for routine tests at India's first hospital for the long-trunked mammals, which opened its doors in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (November 16).

Approaching an elephant, Suzi, carefully, a vet and his assistant draw some blood for routine tests at India's first hospital for the long-trunked mammals, which opened its doors in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (November 16), Presstv Reported.

 
   
India
elephant hospital
business
 
