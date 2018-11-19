Victoria's forestry fight: How the election is raising the environmental stakes

To understand the campaign to save Victoria’s old growth forests in Australia, ecologist David Lindenmayer said, you just need to turn on a tap in Melbourne.

Forget about the critically endangered Leadbeater’s possum, a species in which Lindenmayer is a global expert, or the vulnerable greater glider. Forget, too, about the carbon value of the mountain ash forests of the Victorian central highlands, which are among the most carbon-dense forests in the world, theguardian.com reported.

“Even if you couldn’t give a shit about cuddly soft endangered animals, or biodiversity, or the environment — if you’re interested in drinking water, then you actually need to have intact forests, intact catchments to produce that water,” Lindenmayer said.

These forests are at the heart of one of the key environmental issues that voters in Victoria will have to decide when they head to the polls on Saturday. And unlike the transition to renewable energy, where Labor has taken a lead, the major parties are in lockstep.

According to conservationists, both issues are equally pressing. And if the decision to stop logging is put off much longer, Lindenmayer said, there may not be a forest to save.

About 15 percent of the forests in eastern Victoria, some 450,000 hectares, is currently earmarked as suitable for logging. The average harvest over the past five years is a historically low 3,000 hectares per annum. A revised native timber release plan will be released after the election.

The Wilderness Society’s Victorian campaign manager, Amelia Young, said for both the timber industry and the forests to survive, the wood supply contracts need to be switched to 100 percent plantation sources.

“It really is endgame,” Young said.

“The forests aren’t a magic pudding and they can’t keep providing wood forever and that crunch time is happening right now, it’s upon us.”

State-owned forester VicForests failed an application for Forest Stewardship Council certification for its native forests last year, and major timber retailer Bunnings has said it will not stock Victorian native timber past 2020 unless it is FSC-certified.

“It’s very difficult to see how VicForests will be able to continue to log those high conservation value forests and get that gold-standard certification,” Young said.

Conservationists are campaigning for the establishment of a great forests national park, which would lock up 355,000 hectares of high conservation value mountain ash forests in the central highlands and east Gippsland.

Lindenmayer said it is ‘absolutely essential’ for the survival of threatened species.

It would also close off the water catchment for Thomson Dam, which holds 60 percent of Melbourne’s water reserves. According to a recent paper by Lindenmayer, failure to do so will cost the state the equivalent of the water use of 600,000 people per year.

Labor promised to investigate the creation of a great forests national park before the 2014 election but has since backed away, citing a lack of consensus from a taskforce of conservationists and industry formed to investigate the proposal.

In 2017 it bought the failing Heywood sawmill at a reported cost of $40 million and promised to guarantee a timber supply. The purchase came months after the closure of the Hazelwood power station, when the Latrobe Valley was struggling for jobs.

The environment minister, Lily D’Ambrosio, tells Guardian Australia Labor will “continue to work with industry, unions and environmental groups to ensure Victoria continues to have a sustainable forestry industry”.

D’Ambrosio said Labor’s forestry policy is not influenced by union lobbyists.

In 2016 the forestry sector employed 16,713 people in Victoria, a 30 percent drop on the 2011 figure of 21,000 jobs, which is still commonly cited by government. Of those, only 1,300 were employed in the native forest industry; the rest worked in plantations.

The Coalition also voted against the national park proposal.

Only the Greens support it, and have been campaigning heavily on the issue on the inner-city marginal seats of Brunswick and Richmond, where they stand a chance of a historic win over Labor.

A poll commissioned by the Victorian National Parks Association last week found that 69.9 percent of voters supported the creation of a great forests national park, including 83 percent of Labor voters.

“Protecting the environment and nature has been a big failure of this government,” said Greens environment spokeswoman Ellen Sandell.

“They have done some good things around renewable energies but they have done very, very little on the environment.”