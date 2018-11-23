Turkey says Trump turning a 'blind eye' to Khashoggi murder

Turkey on Friday said US President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder after he said it would not affect Washington's ties with Riyadh.

Trump's backing of Saudi Arabia, his key ally against Iran, comes despite global outrage over the grisly October 2 killing that has tarnished the image of both the kingdom and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"In one sense, Trump is saying 'I will turn a blind eye' no matter what happens," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster, AFP wrote.

"This is not the right approach. Money doesn't mean everything," Cavusoglu said, referring to Trump's continued support for Saudi Arabia, which has committed billions of dollars in US weapons contracts.

Trump on Tuesday glossed over the Central Intelligence Agency's reported conclusion that the crown prince had authorized the killing.

"Maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said, implying Prince Mohammed's culpability in Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi mission in Istanbul.

Trump was widely pilloried for what critics called his mercantile priorities that made him appear more like a lobbyist for Riyadh.

A former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of the crown prince, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in what Riyadh – after weeks of denial – said was a "rogue" operation.

The 59-year-old had gone there for documents he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Saudi Arabia has held 21 people in custody over the murder but shielded the powerful crown prince.

Washington earlier this month placed sanctions on 17 Saudis, which also targeted the two top aides to the crown prince by freezing assets under US jurisdiction and forbidding US companies from doing business with them.

The killing and Riyadh's explanations have angered its Western partners.

Germany on Monday said Berlin would bar 18 Saudis from entering its territory and Europe's Schengen passport-free zone over their alleged links to the murder.

In October, Germany called for EU countries to follow its lead and suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia, prompting a dismissive response from France, the kingdom's second-biggest customer after India.

But Denmark on Thursday followed suit, freezing all sales of weapons and military equipment to Riyadh.

Cavusoglu said "artificial measures" would not help solve the crisis.

"They (Europe) say they don't want to upset ties with Saudi Arabia. We do not want to upset our relations either," he said, but added Ankara would do anything to shed light on the murder.

Turkey insists the murder was premeditated, sharing evidence with Riyadh as well as with the US and Western allies but stops short of pointing the finger of blame at the prince.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the order came from "the highest levels" but not from King Salman.