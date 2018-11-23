Suicide blast at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 27

A suicide blast at a mosque in an army base in eastern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 27 people and wounded 50, security officials in the area said, although there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

One security official said the victims had gathered for Friday prayers at the mosque in the Ismail Khel district of Khost Province, Reuters reported.

All those killed in the suicide attack were working for the Afghan security forces, said Captain Abdullah, a military spokesman in the province, who goes by only one name.

The Taliban, who are waging a war to oust the Afghan government and expel foreign forces from Afghanistan, have launched a series of high-profile attacks against Afghan security forces in recent weeks.

Hundreds of Afghan security guards have been killed, their checkpoints destroyed and weapons seized by the terrorists.

Friday’s attack came three days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, the capital.

Officials said 55 scholars marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad were killed and more than 90 injured in the blast in a banquet hall.

The top UN humanitarian official in the country said on Friday that Afghanistan has a better chance of finding peace than it has had for many years, with more coordination in international peace efforts and willingness to include all parties.

“There are new-found opportunities in Afghanistan and there are very well founded hopes for peace. It sounds like a paradox but there are better opportunities today than there have been in many, many, many years,” UN resident coordinator Toby Lanzer told reporters in Geneva.

Trump skeptical about success of talks

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration was conducting "very strong" peace negotiations in Afghanistan but that he was not sure whether they would be successful, VOA reported.

Trump made the remarks during a Thanksgiving teleconference call with US troops stationed in the war-ravaged country. He also hinted he might visit Afghanistan, where the US has been engaged since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on US soil.

Trump was apparently referring to the first direct talks US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad recently opened with the Taliban.

Also Russian Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan Albert Khorev on Thursday said that a meeting between representatives from Russia and the United States could likely take place in Moscow next month.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001, under the guise of the war on terror. Some 17 years on, the Taliban, after their ouster by NATO forces in 2001, have only boosted their campaign of violence across the country, targeting both civilians and security forces in bloody assaults.