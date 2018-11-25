Leader urges Muslims to unite around Prophet’s teachings

Political Desk

Rouhani: Iran extends hand of friendship towards all Muslim states

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on Muslims to unite around the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to overcome challenges in the world.

"At a time when the world was immersed in the darkness of ignorance and deceit, God bestowed upon the entire mankind the light of the Prophet Muhammad. Also today if we follow this light, it will lead us to prosperity and salvation," he told the participants at an international Islamic unity conference.

Referring to the US outrage vis-à-vis the Middle East, he said a "resistance movement" based on Islam is building up across the world, which is unsettling world powers, especially the US.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the sensitivity of the US to the Middle East is due to the rise of Islam and Islamic awakening which is threatening arrogant powers.

"That the world's arrogant powers and at the top of them the criminal US and the Great Satan are sensitive to Western Asia is due to a spirit of reception of Islam and Islamic awakening among the regional nations."

"Anywhere that Islam has won the hearts and minds of the people, the arrogance has been slapped, and we seriously believe that the arrogance will be slapped again from the Islamic awakening in this region," the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged thinkers and religious scholars to "strengthen the Islamic awakening and resistance movement in the region as much as they can, because the only way for the salvation of the region is to spread this spirit and thinking."

The Leader also addressed certain rulers of the Islamic states, saying, "Our advice to you is to return to the rule of Islam and come under the authority of Allah because the rule of America and Satan will not benefit you."

Ayatollah Khamenei cited Saudi Arabia and its allies which have become the target of insults by Donald Trump, saying the US president’s remarks are an insult to all Muslims.

"The US, based on its arrogant nature, is humiliating these countries and, as everyone has seen, the foolish talking president of the United States, has likened Saudi rulers to milk cows."

Without naming Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states, the Leader also touched on the kingdom's aggression against Yemen and its efforts to forge ties with Israel.

"Certain rulers of the Islamic countries have allied with the US in the twin criminal acts in Palestine and Yemen but the victory will definitely be with the Palestinian and Yemeni nations and the US and its followers will be defeated."

Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States and Israel are now much weaker than before, saying their "desperation, foolish accusations and cruel and criminal acts" are due to the resistance of Muslim nations "which will bear fruit."

He also hailed the resistance of the Iranian nation for the past 40 years despite all the hardships and pressure, saying new US threats and sanctions against the country are doomed to failure.

"The United States and the Zionist regime (of Israel) are dead wrong to threaten the Iranian people," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"Thanks to its resistance and belief in Gold and divine promises, the Iranian nation stood firm as a rock against all conspiracies. Today, the Islamic establishment and the Iranian nation is a good tree that grows day by day on its development and ability, and this is a prescription for progress for the world of Islam."

Referring to the problems the people face today, he said: "If humanity achieves the maturity to accept the Prophet’s invitation, all of its calamity will be resolved," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader said the world today is in darkness as a result of the oppression practiced by the domineering powers.

"Today, humanity is encountered with afflictions. This is not only the case in the Muslim world, rather countries that are apparently developed are also suffering from afflictions," he said, adding Islam can fulfill all these needs.

Friendship with all Muslims

Before the Leader’s speech, President Hassan Rouhani addressed the gathering. He said Iran seeks friendly relations with all Muslims countries.

“Our path is clear. We consider our regional neighbors to be our brothers and the regional security to be aligned with our own security, and extend the hand of friendship to all Muslims,” he said.

The enemies, Rouhani noted, wanted the Islamic Republic to refrain from supporting the oppressed, despite their attempt to bring about domination of terrorists in the region.

He said the real problem with the enemies of Iran is that it refuses to remain ignorant vis-à-vis their atrocities in the region.

The enemies of the nation want all but one thing from it and that does not have to do with the nuclear issue or the elements of the 2015 agreement between Tehran and world countries at all, he said.

“They want to do whatever they want in the region, and for us to close our eyes on it,” Rouhani said.

“They say ‘if we oppressed Iraq and Afghanistan and created insecurity in Syria and North Africa, you should not bear witness to it and stay silent,’” the president said.

“Today, after the lapse of centuries, Takfir and sanctions have been juxtaposed,” Rouhani said, calling those trying to bring the country under sanctions “a bunch of vainglorious people, whose talk does not have any buyers.”

The president said the Iranian nation was not afraid of threats issued by foreign powers, oppression and Takfir, which is the practice of considering people of other faiths as apostates.