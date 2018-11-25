Deputy FM: Two important events to unfold in Iran-Europe relations

Political Desk

Two important events are about to occur in relations between Iran and Europe, said a senior Iranian diplomat.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi added one of them is the holding of the third European Union (EU)-Iran High-Level Seminar on [peaceful] International Nuclear Cooperation, adding the other one is the fourth round of High-Level Dialogues between Tehran and the EU, IRNA reported.

On Sunday, he wrote in a Twitter post: “With US sanctions and pressures at their peak, tomorrow (today – on Monday), two important events will take place in relations between Iran and Europe in [the Belgian capital of] Brussels.”

He added, “These two events are EU-Iran High-Level Seminar on [peaceful] International Nuclear Cooperation to be attended by Dr. [Ali Akbar] Salehi [who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran] and the fourth round of High-Level Dialogues between Tehran and the EU to be presided over by me and [EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Helga] Schmidt.”

Heading a delegation, Salehi, left Tehran for Brussels on Sunday to attend the two-day seminar between Iran and the EU to end on Tuesday.

This is the first seminar on peaceful nuclear cooperation held between Iran and Europe following US May 8 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and P5+1 in July 2015, and the reimposition on Washington’s unilateral sanctions – in two phases both already in place – on Iran.