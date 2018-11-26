Over 20 Afghan police killed in Taliban ambush

At least 22 police were killed in a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan’s western province of Farah, officials said, adding to the growing casualty toll on Afghan security forces.

Taliban terrorists ambushed a security forces’ convoy in Lash-e Joveyn district of Farah, a remote and sparsely populated province on the border with Iran where the Taliban have control of large parts of the countryside, Reuters reported.

It was the latest in a series of brutal, near-daily Taliban assaults on Afghan security forces throughout the country. On Friday, an explosion hit a mosque inside an army base in eastern Khost Province, killing at least 26 and injuring dozens of others.

Police spokesman Mohebullah Moheb confirmed the ambush but gave no details. A spokesman at the provincial hospital said 22 bodies had been brought in from the incident.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 25 police, including senior commanders, had been killed and four vehicles were destroyed in the attack. Large quantities of weapons were captured, he said.

Afghan authorities no longer release detailed figures but US Defense Secretary James Mattis recently confirmed casualties have been running at some 500 a month, a figure many officials in Kabul say understates the real toll.

The losses have been mounting even while US diplomatic efforts to begin peace talks with the Taliban have picked up with the appointment by Washington of Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US ambassador to Kabul, as special peace envoy.