UIC to support Iran in developing transport infrastructure

Iran's proposal to establish a joint venture will be reviewed and its transport infrastructure development will be supported, said the chairman of International Union of Railways (UIC) Regional Assembly for the Middle East on Tuesday.

Isa Apaydin further told IRNA that Iran's proposal should be examined carefully and will be reviewed at the next UIC meeting in Jordan in May.

At the 22nd UIC Regional Assembly meeting for the Middle East, Saeed Mohammadzadeh, the managing director of Iran's railways, proposed the formation of a joint railroad network with member states.

Referring to Iran's efforts to develop rail transport network, Apaydın said that Iran has major plans to develop its rail infrastructure and UIC will support the plans.

Apaydın, who is also the managing director of Turkish Railways, noted that Turkish Railway will cooperate with regional countries, including Iran.

"We plan to link Iran's railway to Turkey's Van Province and subsequently connect it to other Turkish cities," Apaydın added.

He pointed out that goods transported to Europe have to pass through Iran, thus this country has a unique status in the transit of goods.

The three-day meeting began on Monday in Isfahan with the aim of expanding cooperation among member states.

Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE are the member states of the union.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ivan Pyatibratov, a Russian analyst at the Center for Political Information told Trend News Agency that the North-South corridor project is one of the key points of political interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan.

He was commenting on the agreement to establish a working group for further developing cargo transportation on the North-South ITC between Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

The issue was discussed in Moscow during a recent meeting between Russia's Deputy Minister of Transport Alexei Semenov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade and Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Planning Shahram Adamnejad.

The parties at the meeting considered cargo transportation between the three countries, noting the increase in the volumes of cargo.

Pyatibratov noted that the importance of the North-South ITC for Russia is primarily due to geopolitical reasons, more precisely expanding its diplomatic and economic presence in the East.

"For Azerbaijan, this corridor is more interesting from economic point of view: The country receives direct access to Western market, as well as the status of an international transport hub, which guarantees its economic growth. Therefore, the potential benefits of the North-South corridor are very real and understandable for our countries," Pyatibratov said.

He noted that besides Russia and Azerbaijan, Iran, which is the most important element of the project and the Astara-Rasht-Qazvin transport corridor in particular, also participates in North-South ITC project.

The idea of the North-South transport corridor appeared in 1993. However, only on September 12, 2000, Russia, Iran and India signed an agreement, which was ratified in 2002. Azerbaijan joined the project in 2005.

Its implementation was stalled due to Western sanctions against Iran. With the lifting of sanctions against Tehran in January 2016, the project again acquired its relevance.

The international transport corridor extends for more than 7,000 kilometers.

A significant part of the North-South corridor runs along the Russian railways, which, depending on the route, account for 33-53 percentage of the total length of the land part of the corridor.

The corridor in its southern part involves several routes for the passage of goods using rail transport:

Trans-Caspian route implies using of the Russian sea ports of Astrakhan, Olya, Makhachkala and the ports of Iran — Bandar-Anzali, Noshahr and Bandar-Amirabad.

The western branch of the corridor is a direct rail link through the Samur (Russia)-Yalama (Azerbaijan) border crossings with further access to the Iranian railway network via Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astara (Iran).

The eastern branch of the corridor is a direct rail link through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan with access to the Iranian railway network through the border crossings Sarakhs (Turkmenistan)-Sarakhs (Iran) and Akyaila (Turkmenistan)-Incheborun (Iran).

Currently, these routes are mainly destined for Russia's exports to Azerbaijan and Iran.

The main advantage of the North-South corridor over other routes is the reduction in distance by two or more times, as well as lower costs in transporting containers compared to the cost of transportation by sea.

Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) is of great importance for the project, which is the last link of the direct railway route along the western branch of the North-South corridor.