$170mn per day: US shutdown cost to exceed Trump's requested wall funding

The shutdown, which began on December 22, had cost the US economy $3.6 billion by January 11, the financial analysis firm S&P warned earlier this week.

According to that estimate, the stalemate is setting the US economy back $1.2 billion every week, or about $170 million per day.

That means on Day 25 of the shutdown the US economy had lost around $4.3 billion dollar as a result and the figure was going to cross Trump’s ideal border security budget if the row continued for another week, Presstv Reported.

Despite bipartisan calls to end the shutdown, Trump has indicated that he would keep the government closed until Democrats agree to fund his wall on the border with Mexico in the next spending bill.

Trump has been calling for a wall along the southern border since his 2016 presidential campaign, pledging that Mexico would pay for it.

He says he is "proud" to shut down the government for the $5.7 billion budget but Democrats are not offering more than $1.3 billion.

Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for the past few weeks as a result of the shutdown.

Thousands of government employees have staged protests across the country, urging Trump and the lawmakers to re-open closed down federal agencies so they can get back to work.