Police in Brazil fire tear gas at protesters

Police clashed with protesters in the metropolitan Brazilian city on Wednesday as people took to the streets to rally against fare increases of 7.5 percent for public transportation.

Local media reports said rubber bullets had also been fired at protesters, with one photojournalist being shot in the knee while attempting to record the event, Presstv Reported.

Fifteen people were purportedly detained in the aftermath of the violence.

Protests erupted after Sao Paulo’s mayor Bruno Covas in December last year announced a 7.5-percent increase in the price of bus and subway tickets. The fare rise took effect on January 7.

The Wednesday protest was organized by the Free Fare Movement, which advocates the adoption of free public transportation.