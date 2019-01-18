RSS
0731 GMT January 18, 2019

News ID: 237519
Published: 1015 GMT January 18, 2019

Central Iran's Yazd, home to world's third tourist library

Central Iran's Yazd, home to world's third tourist library
ifpnews.com

The only perpetual tourist library of the world that dates back to 250 years ago, is located in the heart of the central Iranian city of Yazd.

This library is the only permanent tourist library of the world since one of them is on a train in Japan and another on a ship in Italy, ifpnews.com wrote.

Yazd Tourist Library is a unique and exciting new experience that, after Japan and Italy, is the third largest tourist library in the world.

In this library, there are many books and sources of visual and audio information about the culture, architecture, art and civilization of Iran which are available to tourists in several languages.

The library has five rooms. There are books on carpets and rugs, Iranology, historical maps, book of paintings, and Imam Hossein (PBUH), which illustrates the history of Ashura uprising for foreign and domestic tourists.

In every corner of this historical house, there are diverse books in different languages that keep visitors busy for several hours.

According to Mohammad Hossein Mirjani, the manager and guide to this library, there are more than 1,500 books in this library.

According to him, the books are in languages such as German, Italian, Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, and other languages, and most of which are related to various topics of Iranology, history, culture and handicrafts in Yazd.

The building of the library, called 'Bam-e Yazd', is the Rafiean's old house dating back to the Zand and early Qajar periods. It has an Iranian and traditional architecture.

 

   
