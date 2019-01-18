ISRO announces programs to groom new generation of scientists

In a major move aimed at grooming young scientists and boost Space research and development in the country, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Friday plans that it will undertake in 2019 to achieve the same.

Briefing the media, ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said that the space agency will launch a bunch of programs aiming to inculcate among young students scientific knowledge and to train them in building satellites, economictimes.indiatimes.com reported.

ISRO will start the 'Samvaad with Chairman' and 'Young Scientists Program' among others which will aim to inculcate scientific knowledge in students. The 'Young Scientists Program' will be a flagship initiative, which will see ISRO taking in three students from each state and union territory for a month to provide them with practical experience in building satellites.

"Under the Young India program ISRO is announcing that three students from each state and union territories will be selected and will come to ISRO for about one month," said Sivan.

He added, "Most of them will be eighth standard students who will be taken to ISRO and be given access to R&D to help them get practical experience of building satellites. They will interact with scientists and will get inculcated with scientific knowledge."

ISRO chairman announced that the organization will cover all the costs under the program and urged the state governments and education departments to help it in the initiative.

The program is similar to the one launched by NASA and other space agencies.

ISRO also announced six incubation and research centers across the country to help various young scientists develop their satellites which would be bought by the space research organization once developed.

Sivan who joined ISRO in 1982 and has extensively worked on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) project, said that the space agency will make use of manpower available in the country outside ISRO in 2019.

"We are expanding rapidly and are taking more responsibility of R&D like Gaganyaan — an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft intended to be the basis of the Indian Human Spaceflight Program. Although, manpower is not sufficient so we want to take the potential available in India." he said.

ISRO also proposed for industry made PSLVs which would be owned and launched by the companies. Larsen & Toubro (L&T India) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have already signed an MoU to manufacture a PSLV and ISRO is pushing for more such initiatives this year.

The space agency will launch 32 missions in 2019 of which, 14 will launch vehicles, 17 space craft missions and one demonstration mission.

From August 2019, to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai — an Indian scientist and innovator widely regarded as the father of India's space program, ISRO will start a one-year program across the country.