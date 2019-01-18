Iran, Japan celebrate 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Iran and Japan celebrated the 90th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Thursday.

During a ceremony held in Tokyo, Iran’s Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed said the two countries have immense potential for cooperation, IRNA reported.

He called for improvement of all-out ties between Iran and Japan in 2019.

The ceremony was attended by a number of diplomats and political figures from the two countries.

Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers sent separate messages to the ceremony.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced hope for the ever expansion of bilateral ties between the two Asian countries through the resolve of the Iranian and Japanese authorities and the use of existing capacities.

The Japanese top diplomat Tarō Kōno also offered congratulations on the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and voiced hope for the development of ties with Iran.

He said that the history of Iran-Japan ties is as old as that of the Silk Road and lauded good diplomatic relations between the two states since 1929.

Japan opened its embassy in Tehran in August 1929.