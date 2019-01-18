RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0730 GMT January 18, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237532
Published: 0249 GMT January 18, 2019

Iran receives two awards at Dhaka festival

Iran receives two awards at Dhaka festival

Two Iranian films 'Dressage' and 'Return' won awards at the 17th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) held from January 10 to 18.

Iranian feature 'Dressage' won the Best Director award at the Asian Competition Section, dhakafilmfestival.org wrote.

Directed by Pooya Badkoobeh, the 95-minute feature tells the story of Golsa and her friends who, motivated primarily by boredom rather than greed, decide to rob a corner shop.

While evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to bring along the CCTV footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and the vote falls on Golsa.

Shahriar Pourseyedian was awarded the Best Short Film award at Spiritual Films Section for his film 'Return'.

It is about a man named Rahim who has been in prison for 23 years. Now, he comes back to his hometown to visit his brother. The trip back home brings to light some unspeakable secret.

The 17th DIFF, themed 'Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society', featured some 170 films by filmmakers from about 60 countries.

 

   
KeyWords
Dhaka
festival
film
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/8381 sec