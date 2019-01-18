Swedish PM wins second term after months of wrangling

Sweden ended a four-month political vacuum Friday when lawmakers elected Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to a second term, after he elbowed out the far-right to save one of Europe's few leftwing governments.

Lofven, 61, may have won a victory, but the former welder and union leader emerges weakened by months of wrangling in the wake of September's inconclusive legislative elections that forced him to make major concessions to center-right parties to win their support, AFP reported.

Lofven will formally present his new minority center-left government, comprising his Social Democrats and the Greens, and its program on Monday.

His new administration will be one of the weakest in Sweden in 70 years, with just 32.7 percent of voters having cast ballots for the two parties.

He therefore secured the backing of the Centre and Liberal parties, until now members of the four-party, center-right opposition Alliance, agreeing to a policy document that includes, among other things, the introduction of market rates for newly produced rental housing and easing Sweden's strict labor laws.

Together, the four parties hold 167 of 349 seats in parliament, eight fewer than the 175 that constitutes a majority in the Riksdag.

After he won a second term, Lofven said: "All around our world we see the rising influence of rightwing extremism. But in Sweden we stand up for democracy, for people's equal rights"

"Sweden will have a vigorous government that is not dependent on the (far-right) Sweden Democrats," he stressed.

The nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats came third in the legislative elections in September with 17.6 percent of the vote, putting the party in a position to act as kingmaker.

In the long weeks that followed, both Lofven and the head of the rightwing opposition Alliance, Ulf Kristersson, failed repeatedly to form a government.

Neither were able to build a majority due to their refusal to negotiate with the Sweden Democrats, with lawmakers rejecting both of the party's nominations for prime minister.