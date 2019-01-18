Fajr Film Festival to honor late legendary actor Entezami

The 37th Fajr Film Festival is to pay tribute to the late legendary stage and screen actor Ezzatollah Entezami.

The festival will also honor Fatemeh Motamed-Aria, Ebrahim Haqiqi, Khosro Khosroshahi, Abbas Ganjavi and Azizollah Hamidnejad, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

Iranian cinema lost its renowned actor Entezami on August 17, 2018 at the age of 94.

Entezami made his debut in cinema with a role in Dariush Mehrjui's film, 'The Cow', which received the Silver Hugo in Chicago International Film Festival in 1971. Entezami was the first Iranian actor to win an international award. In this film, he played the role of a naïve villager who could not bear the death of his beloved cow and started to believe that he is the cow himself.

He was the recipient of various other accolades, including two Fajr International Film Festival's Crystal Simorghs for Best Actor in 'Grand Cinema' (1988) and 'Angel's Day' (1993); and a certificate of Merit from Fajr Festival for 'Nassereddin Shah, Film Actor' (1991).

Fajr Film Festival is Iran's annual film festival held every February on the anniversary of the 1979 Iran's Islamic Revolution organized by Farabi Cinema Foundation, under the auspices of Iran's Ministry of Culture.

The 37th Fajr Film Festival will take place in Tehran from February 1 to 11.