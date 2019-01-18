Israel demolishes home of Palestinian teenager

AFP An onlooker inspects the remains of the apartment of a Palestinian teenager Khalil Jabareen after it was demolished by the Israeli Army.

Israeli forces demolished the West Bank home on Friday of a Palestinian accused of the fatal September stabbing of an Israeli-American.

Residents of the town of Yata, near the flashpoint city of Hebron, said that troops arrived at the home of the Palestinian teenager Khalil Jabareen and were met by stone-throwing Palestinians, AFP reported.

The Israeli Army said the structure destroyed was an apartment where Jabareen lived.

According to the Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit, dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at the soldiers who demolished Jabarin's home. The military said soldiers used riot dispersal means to turn them away and that forces at the scene were not injured, haaretz.com reported.

There were no reports of casualties on either side.

Ari Fuld, 45, was a father of four who lived in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, near the shopping mall in the occupied West Bank where he was stabbed.

Jabareen, 17 at the time of the incident, was shot and moderately wounded near the scene after a brief chase and placed under arrest.

He was allegedly identified as the assailant from footage on security cameras outside the mall at Gush Etzion Junction south of Bethlehem.

Israeli settlements are seen as illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.

European officials and the United Nations maintain their strong opposition to settlement building.

Fuld, was a right-wing activist who had appeared regularly on television.

Police have said there was no indication he was targeted for that reason.

Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent. Thus, all members of the family are targeted and their house is demolished, rendering them homeless.

Critics denounce it as a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence.

The demolitions often spark clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

In 2005, Israel halted the policy but in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that demolitions would resume.