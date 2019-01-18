RSS
0729 GMT January 18, 2019

News ID: 237545
Published: 0346 GMT January 18, 2019

IRICA: Iran's nine-month exports of precious metals, stones up 25% value-wise

IRICA: Iran's nine-month exports of precious metals, stones up 25% value-wise

Iran exported 45.8 tons of precious metals and stones valued at over $100,000 during March 21-December 21, 2018, indicating a 25-percent growth year-on-year in terms of value, according to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Weight-wise, Iran's exports in this period witnessed a more than 3,235-percent increase compared to the figure for the same duration of the previous year, IRNA reported.

Global trade of precious and semi-precious stones stands at over $1 trillion annually. This comes as Iran's share of the figure amounts to 0.05 percent.

In addition, Iran's imports of the same items reached $90,000 in the same time-span — up 301 percent year-on-year.

IRICA figures show that in the same duration, Iran purchased 70 tons of precious metals and stones, indicating an 878-percent rise compared to the figure for the same period a year ago.

During March-December, 2018, Iran's total exports of minerals exceeded $7.28 billion, showing a one-percent rise year-on-year. In this period, the country sold more than 44.72 million tons of minerals in foreign markets — up 10-percent year-on-year.

Overseas sales of minerals in this period, accounted for 22 percent and 51 percent of the country's total nonoil exports value- and weight-wise, respectively.

   
