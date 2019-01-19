Japanese father pleads guilty to beating eight-year-old son to death

A 36-year-old Japanese man pleaded guilty to beating his son to death during the opening session of his trial Friday at the Nara District Court.

Tsuyoshi Okada, a dental technician, was arrested last September on suspicion of fatally abusing his eight-year-old son Yushin at their home in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, japantoday.com reported.

The court heard that on the night of September 17, Okada beat Yushin about the head. He called 119 the next day at 6:50 a.m. and said his son was not breathing, Fuji TV reported.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors said he had likely died around 4:00 a.m. and the hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

An autopsy showed that Yushin had suffered a fractured skull.

Okada told the court that he got mad at Yushin because he let their pet rabbit out of the house despite promising not to do so.

At the time of the incident, Yushin's mother was also home but no charges were brought against her.