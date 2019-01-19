Industry heavyweights back scheme to help end plastic waste in environment

Heavyweights from global plastic and consumer goods companies have launched a new organization to work on solutions to eliminate plastic waste in the environment.

Names such as Procter & Gamble, LyondellBasell, Dow Chemical, BASF and Henkel are just a few companies behind the non-profit organization called Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), biobasedworldnews.com wrote.

With a commitment to spend more than $1 billion to reduce waste, and an objective to raise $1.5 billion over the next five years, it is claimed to be the largest cross-value chain initiative of its kind. It is specifically targeting ocean plastic waste.

Launched earlier this week in the UK, the alliance is made up of chief executives from across the global plastics value chain, including chemical and plastics manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters, waste management companies and partner organizations.

By combining resources, new technologies to improve waste management can be scaled up more easily.

The alliance will focus on four key areas: Infrastructure development; fostering innovation in recycling and reuse; education and engagement with the public; and efforts to clean up existing plastics waste in the environment.

“Success will require collaboration and coordinated efforts across many sectors — some that create near-term progress and others that require major investments with longer timelines.

Addressing plastic waste in the environment and developing a circular economy of plastics requires the participation of everyone across the entire value chain and the long-term commitment of businesses, governments, and communities. No one country, company or community can solve this on their own,” said Antoine Frérot, CEO at waste management firm Veolia and vice chairman of the AEPW.

Research from the Ocean Conservancy shows that nearly 80 percent of plastic waste in the ocean begins as litter on land, the vast majority of which travels to the sea by rivers. In fact, one study estimated that over 90 percent of river borne plastic in the ocean comes from 10 major rivers around the world — eight in Asia, and two in Africa. 60 percent of plastic waste in the ocean can be sourced to five countries in Southeast Asia.

“While our effort will be global, the alliance can have the greatest impact on the problem by focusing on the parts of the world where the challenge is greatest; and by sharing solutions and best practices so that these efforts can be amplified and scaled-up around the world,” said Peter Bakker, President and CEO of World Business Council for Sustainable Development.