Sources: China offers six-year import boost in trade talks with US

China has offered a six-year boost in imports during its ongoing talks with the US, officials familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Chinese officials made the offer during negotiations in Beijing earlier in January, Bloomberg News reported.

China would increase its annual import of US goods by a combined value of over $1 trillion, the officials told Bloomberg, which was first to report on the import boost offer.

China pegged its proposal to buy more US goods through 2024 to President Donald Trump's hopes of being re-elected in 2020, the sources told CNBC.

The US had a trade deficit of $323 billion with China in 2018. This deal would aim to reduce that annual trade difference to $0 by 2024, one of the officials told Bloomberg.

Stocks rose to their highs of the day when news of the offer hit Wall Street.

On Thursday the market jumped on a Wall Street Journal report that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had presented the idea of lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods.

However, a Treasury Department spokesperson working with the US trade negotiations teams told CNBC that "neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China".

China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, will visit Washington, D.C., on January 30 for two days of talks with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

The US has tariffs placed on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and has threatened to add more. As talks continue, Trump postponed raising a 10 percent tariff to 25 percent on $200 billion of goods, which was set to go into effect this month.

