RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0525 GMT January 19, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237569
Published: 1144 GMT January 19, 2019

Russia's new heavy-lift rocket has critical defect

Russia's new heavy-lift rocket has critical defect
russianspaceweb.com

Scientists have discovered a defect in the engines of Russia’s new flagship heavy-lift space rocket that could destroy it in flight, an apparent setback to a project President Vladimir Putin has said is vital for national security.

The Angara A5, which was test-launched in 2014, is being developed to replace the Proton M as Russia’s heavy-lift rocket, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tons into orbit. A launch pad for the new rocket is due to open in 2021, according to japantimes.co.jp.

In July, Putin said the Angara A5 had ‘huge significance’ for the country’s defense and called on space agency Roscosmos to work more actively on it and to meet all its deadlines.

The issue with the Angara A5 was brought to attention by scientists at rocket-engine manufacturer Energomash in a paper ahead of a space conference this month.

The paper, reported by RIA news agency on Friday and published online, said the engines of the Angara A5 could produce low-frequency oscillations that could ultimately destroy the rocket.

A special valve had been fitted to mitigate the issue, but in some cases the oscillations continued, it said. Energomash did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia’s space program has been dogged by mishaps in recent years, including failed cargo delivery missions into space and the aborted launch in October of the manned Soyuz mission to the International Space Station.

Russia’s current heavy-lift rocket, the Proton M, has had a nearly 10 percent failure rate in more than 100 launches since it entered service in 2001, creating pressure to reorganize and improve the space program.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Russia's
heavy-lift
rocket
critical
defect
 
Resource: japantimes.co.jp.
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8267 sec