Official: Pakistan, Iran to ink tourism MoU

Iran and Pakistan will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the tourism and culture sectors, said the managing director of Tourism Corporation of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan told IRNA that based on the MoU, Iran and Pakistan will witness a surge in tourism and cultural relations.

He noted that Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly neighbors so definitely "we are making great attempts to improve bilateral ties in the fields of culture and tourism".

The official pointed to Iran's ancient civilization and added that its cultural and tourist attractions are world-famous.

"We are striving to promote tourism in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in which 75 percent of Pakistan's historic spots are located," he said.

Ahmed Khan said the province has many Gandhara civilization settlements and many Buddhists monks regularly visit these historical sites.

"We also have the oldest Buddhist monastery of Julian in the province which is famous around the world and is being declared a UN heritage site," he added.

He said, "We are also trying to promote religious tourism for Buddhists people so that they can come to Pakistan and visit religious sites there."

He added that in the near future Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation will organize an event in which we will invite Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

"The event will provide an opportunity to showcase arts and handicrafts and culture of the participating countries," he said.

"Hopefully, in the near future we will sign an agreement with Iran in the field of tourism and culture," Ahmed Khan said.

He said that travel agents of the two countries can also work together to promote tourism. "If they cooperate, they can make people of the two countries see the beautiful places in both Iran and Pakistan. People in Pakistan would love to see the beautiful and oldest civilization of Iran," he noted.

"I am very much hopeful that situation in Afghanistan would settle down which would also help promote regional tourism," said the official.

He disclosed, "We are trying to ease our visa issuing process for nationals of friendly countries, particularly Iran. We have prepared a list of 50 countries in this respect and Iran and Turkey are on the top of the list. We are not just friends rather we are the same people having same faith and culture."