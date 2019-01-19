Iran unveils radar near Pakistan border

Iran unveiled a domestically-built radar in the city of Zahedan near the border with Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan Province by Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard, the commander of the Iranian Army's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

The radar has been manufactured and rendered operational by experts at Vahdat Defense Base, which is in charge of guarding the country’s airspace against potential threats.

Sabahi-Fard, who was conducting an inspection of the missile and radar units based in the country’s east, praised the sensitive electronic surveillance site as well as the level of their operational readiness against enemies’ threats.

Recently, Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base’s deputy commander, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, told IRNA said the Islamic Republic was enhancing the range and altitude covered by its radars as well as the precision of the equipment’s performance. He said the country will soon unveil its achievements in the area.

The commander has also said the country’s experts were developing radars that will be capable of tracking satellites travelling in the orbits close to the Earth’s surface.

The border with Pakistan has witnessed many security incidents over the past two years that have claimed the lives of the countries’ border guards on several occasions.

Last October, 12 Iranian border guards were kidnapped by members of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which were based on the Pakistani soil. Five of them have been released so far.

In April 2017, 11 of the border guards were killed in an ambush claimed by Jaish ul-Adl near the town of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan. The assailants escaped into Pakistan immediately after the attack.

Iran and Pakistan have vowed to enhance both internal control and defensive cooperation toward confronting instances of border infringement resulting in such incidents.