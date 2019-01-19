RSS
0525 GMT January 19, 2019

News ID: 237573
Published: 0241 GMT January 19, 2019

Iran voices support for Venezuela against US meddling

IRNA

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi slammed the US secretary of state's meddlesome measures in Venezuela's internal affairs, saying Iran supports legal Venezuelan government and nation.

Tehran believes that internal problems of Venezuela can be solved through negotiations among the country’s political groups based on the legal frameworks of the country, Qassemi said on Saturday, IRNA reported.

“Any intervention in internal affairs of Venezuela is unconstructive and will only make the situation further complicated”, he said.

His comments came after Pompeo described Venezuela's government under President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate, and said the United States would work with like-minded countries in Latin America to restore what it described as democracy there.

"The Maduro regime is illegitimate and the United States will work diligently to restore a real democracy to that country," Pompeo told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he was on a tour of Middle East countries.

"We are very hopeful we can be a force for good to allow the region to come together to deliver that."

 

 

 

   
