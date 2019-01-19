Iran condemns deadly bomb attack in Colombia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned a recent bomb attack in Colombia which claimed the lives of 21 people and injured dozens.

Bahram Qassemi denounced use of such inhumane and disgusting measures which led to killing of innocent people in the South American country, according to the Foreign Ministry official website on Saturday.

Qasemi also sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims.

Colombia’s ELN rebel group was responsible for the car bomb attack against a police academy, Defense Minister Guillermo Botero said on Friday.

In Thursday’s attack, which the government described as an act of terrorism, the car broke through checkpoints into the grounds of the General Santander School before it detonated, shattering windows of apartments nearby.

The National Liberation Army (ELN), made up of some 2,000 fighters and considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, began peace talks with the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos February 2017 but they have been put on hold by President Ivan Duque.

Colombia’s president called on Cuba to capture 10 ELN commanders who are currently in Havana for the stalled peace talks.