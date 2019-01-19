Irving scores 38 points, Celtics beat Grizzlies 122-116

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (C) throws a behind-the-back pass past Memphis Grizzlies' Garrett Temple (R) during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, the US, on January 18, 2019. WINSLOW TOWNSON/AP

Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-116 on Friday night.

Marcus Smart had 20 points and Al Horford finished with 18 for the Celtics, who have won two straight since a three-game losing streak, The Associated Press reported.

Irving also had 11 assists and seven rebounds for Boston, which beat the Grizzlies for the seventh consecutive time but had to hang on down the stretch. Memphis trailed only 111-108 with 3:13 left, but the Celtics responded with a 10-2 run. A few late three-pointers by the Grizzlies came too late.

Memphis has lost 10 of 11 overall, and six in a row on the road.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23, and Marc Gasol had 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Boston led 96-91 after three, but the pesky Grizzlies would not go away. Conley's three-point play with 4:53 remaining pulled Memphis to 106-104. Irving finally sealed it when he hit a three with 1:22 left to put the Celtics up 118-110.

Jaylen Brown had 12 points and Terry Rozier scored 10 for Boston.

Rozier hit a three to start an 11-0 run that put the Celtics up 35-24 after the first quarter. Then he made another from beyond the arc while drawing a foul and converted the four-point play.

The Grizzlies rallied late in the period, tying it 52-all on a layup by JaMychal Green and taking a 62-58 halftime lead on Conley's layup just before the buzzer.