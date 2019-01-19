US-led airstrike on eastern Syria kills 20 civilians

An airstrike hit militants and civilians trying to flee the last area controlled by the Daesh group in eastern Syria on Friday, killing at least 20, the country's state media reported.

The airstrike on the Daesh-held village of Baghouz in Deir ez-Zor came as the United States begins the process of withdrawal from Syria, AP reported.

Thousands of civilians have fled from the area near the Iraqi border recently as Daesh terrorists have steadily lost ground.

State news agency SANA said 20 people were killed in the airstrike on Baghouz, while the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 23 people were killed. The Britain-based observatory said 10 Daesh members were among the dead.

The US has been conducting airstrikes inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate.

The coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.

Meanwhile in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the situation in Syria as the US begins the withdrawal process.

Graham was also expected to speak with Erdogan and other Turkish officials about a proposal for the creation of a "safe zone" in northeast Syria.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York on Friday that any solution on Syria's northeast border with Turkey needs to take into account three principles — the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, legitimate security concerns, and recognition of Syria's diversity "to allow for a voice to be given to the different components of that population."

The visit by Graham, who has a prominent voice on US foreign affairs, came days after a suicide bombing, claimed by Daesh, killed two US service members and two American civilians in the northeastern town of Manbij.

Graham has said he is concerned that US President Donald Trump's troop withdrawal had emboldened Daesh terrorists and created dangerous uncertainty for American allies.

In northwest Syria, the observatory also said an explosion outside an office belonging to an Al-Qaeda-linked group killed another 11 people on Friday, including seven members of the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or Levant Liberation Committee.

The blast occurred on the southern edge of the terrorist-held city of Idlib.

A week ago, members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took control over wide parts of Idlib Province and the surrounding countryside.