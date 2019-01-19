We have responsibility to get an orderly Brexit, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she would do all she could to make sure Britain leaves the European Union with an agreement and, striking a conciliatory tone, she felt a responsibility to get an orderly solution.

The rejection this week of London’s deal with the European Union by British lawmakers has thrown the process into disarray with options ranging from a no-deal Brexit in 10-week time to staying in the bloc, Reuters reported.

“I will work until the very last day to get a solution with a deal for Britain’s exit from the EU and I will work towards having the best relationship,” Merkel said at a conservative party event in the northern city of Rostock.

Merkel said Germany respected Britain’s decision to leave, but added: “We have a responsibility to shape a divorce process so that people don’t shake their heads at us in 50 years time and say why weren’t they in a position to make a compromise?”

She said even after Brexit, Britain should be an important partner.

Merkel has previously said it is up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to say where she sees the process going from here.

‘No-deal Brexit would be bad’

Saying a no-deal Brexit would be bad for everyone, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also suggested it may be possible to give Britain more time to leave the European Union if it comes up with a good strategy, AP reported.

Kurz was quoted by Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper Saturday saying that "If London presents an orderly strategy and plan, a postponement of the exit date by a couple of months is conceivable."

Kurz, whose country turned over the rotating EU presidency to Romania in December, said that "Britain is now in the process of defining its ideas."

As it stands, Britain will leave the EU without an agreement on March 29 unless its Parliament approves a deal before then.

Kurz said "one thing is certain: a hard, disorderly Brexit would harm us all."

‘Open and frank debate’

Britain's Labour Party also called for an "open and frank debate" on the government's stalled Brexit plan but still won't meet with May.

The main opposition party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer planned to use a speech to say it is now up to Parliament to take the tough decisions needed to break the impasse.

May's withdrawal plan from the European Union was soundly rejected in Parliament this week, leading to crisis talks before her return to Parliament Monday with amended plans.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to take part in the talks until May removes the possibility of a "no-deal" departure from the table.

He said in a Friday night letter to May that the talks are just a delaying tactic.