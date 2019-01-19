Trump says US 'made a lot of progress' with North Korea

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS The US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, on June 12, 2018.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had a very good meeting with North Korea’s nuclear envoy Kim Yong-chol and the two sides had made “a lot of progress.”

“Kim Jong-un is looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ve made a lot of progress.”

US President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February but will maintain economic sanctions on Pyongyang, the White House said on Friday after Trump met Pyongyang’s top nuclear negotiator.

The announcement came amid a diplomatic flurry in Washington surrounding the visit of Kim Yong-chol and marked a sign of movement in a denuclearization effort that has stalled since a landmark meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore on June 12.

“President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong-chol for an hour and a half to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. She said a location would be announced later.

The summit was announced even though there has been no indication of any narrowing of differences over US demands that North Korea abandon a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States and Pyongyang’s demands for a lifting of punishing sanctions.

Sanders said that Trump’s talks with the North Korean envoy were productive but added that the United States “is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea.”

South Korea’s presidential office said it expected the upcoming summit to be a “turning point to lay the firm foundation for lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.”

South Korea will work with the United States and other countries to “achieve concrete and practical results towards complete denuclearization and a lasting peace regime through the North Korea-US summit...,” presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement on Saturday.

South Korea will also expand inter-Korean dialogue to help a successful meeting between Trump and Kim, he added.