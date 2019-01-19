RSS
0524 GMT January 19, 2019

Published: 0337 GMT January 19, 2019

'Beyond the Fence' goes to Sweden

'Beyond the Fence' goes to Sweden

Iranian documentary 'Beyond the Fence', directed by Arman Qolipour, made it to the competition program of 36th BUFF, international film festival for children and young people scheduled for March 23-29 in Malmö, Sweden.

The documentary tells the story of a teenager named Behnaz who lives in a small city and is an enthusiastic football fan in general and of Lionel Messi, the Argentine professional footballer, in particular. Moreover, she is talented in football and tries to gain her goal, but she has to face some challenges, ifilmtv.ir reported.

Qolipour is the producer, director and cinematographer of this documentary. Other crew members are film editor Kamran Jahedi and sound engineers Neda Rahmanpour and Hossein Qourchian.

 

   
