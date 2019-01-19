RSS
0523 GMT January 19, 2019

News ID: 237592
Published: 0350 GMT January 19, 2019

Iran to launch 576 industrial projects during 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iran will mark the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations (February 1-11), to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution with the completion of 576 industrial, mineral and trade projects.

Head of Administrative Development and Renovation Center of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi announced this adding that 576 industrial, mineral and trade projects, implemented with an investment of $16 billion, will be put into operation concurrent with the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, reported Fars News Agency.

The official added that 19 of the projects, completed with an investment of $10.9 billion, will create 7,000 jobs.

According to the schedule, most of the mineral and industrial projects will become operational in the provinces of Yazd and Bushehr.

Sulfate and sulfuric acid production plant in Kerman Province is the largest mineral project in the country to be put into operation during the period, Sanjabi stated.

The ministry is currently focusing on the removal of obstacles in the industrial and production sectors, he said.

"Salient achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the mineral and industrial sector are listed in a book titled '40 Years of Production and Trade' which is to be unveiled concurrent with the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in a ceremony attended by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani," he added.

   
