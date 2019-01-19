Iran-Slovenia trade volume up

Trade transactions between Iran and Slovenia increased 23 percent in the nine months March 21-December 21, 2018, said Iran's Ambassador in Ljubljana.

Kazem Shafei further said in a meeting with Slovenian Deputy Foreign Minister Dobran Božič that the two countries will hold their joint economic commission meeting in the near future, reported Fars News Agency.

Shafei also discussed Iran's responsible and constructive conduct toward international commitments, and criticized the irresponsible, unconventional, and unlawful conduct of the United States.

He expressed Iran's readiness to host the first joint economic commission meeting between the two countries in the near future.

Božič reiterated his country's continued support for Iran's nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Describing as good the level of trade relations between Iran and Slovenia, he underlined the need for further development of cooperation.

In a related front, General Manager of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia Sonja Šmuc, in a meeting with Shafei on October 12, said that her country is eager to bolster economic relations with Iran.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and ways to enhance economic cooperation.

During the meeting, Šmuc referred to the good relations between the two countries and outlined the Slovenian chamber's attitude on expanding trade with Iran.

Noting that Slovenia's economy is mainly based on exports, she expressed Ljubljana's readiness to dispatch an economic delegation to Iran in the near future.

Shafei highlighted the importance of balancing trade transactions between the two sides.

He touched upon the considerable capacities of both countries, saying trade between Iran and Slovenia could reach €100 million in the near future.