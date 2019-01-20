Yemeni snipers kill 14 Saudi troops in retaliatory attack

Yemeni army snipers have killed 14 Saudi troops and injured two others in retaliatory operations in the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan.

Video footage released on Saturday by the military media of the Yemeni army showed the moment when the Saudi-backed militants were killed and injured in the attacks that targeted several sites of the southern border front of Jizan.

The army's sniper unit, supported by fighters from allied Popular Committees, have over the past few days inflicted heavy losses on the Saudis in the Jizan front, where four Saudi soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a sniper attack, Presstv reported.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

According to a new report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has so far claimed the lives of about 56,000 Yemenis.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

A number of Western countries, the United States and Britain in particular, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the regime in Riyadh with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.