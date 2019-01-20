Beijing, Tehran have great potential for cinematic production

Iran and China have many potentials and capacities in the film industry as well as production of joint works to enable both sides to cooperate in creating cultural, artistic, social, and children films.

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Head of the China Film Cooperation Group Lee Kexi said, "We can use our equipment and capabilities mutually. Film industry is a great ground for collaboration between Iran and China."

The Chinese official highlighted that the two Asian countries have considerable experiences that should be used with the cooperation of public institutions to the benefit for Iranian and Chinese film industry.

"We have been able to collaborate in film industry in recent years," Lee said, adding, "Media plays an important role in strengthening cultural and cinematic relations between the two countries."

Pointing out that the cinematic productions of China and Iran have many similarities, the Chinese official said these commonalities go back to the long-standing cultural and artistic exchanges of the two countries.

"China and Iran are two ancient civilizations with a history of commonalities and cooperation, and the collaboration of filmmakers in the future reflects the depth of the historical relationship, and the filmmakers of the two countries can use these communications to make their own films."